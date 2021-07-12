City police responding to a report of unsupervised children running around in a road arrested two people Sunday on multiple charges.
According to arrest citations, the Bowling Green Police Department was called around 2:25 p.m. Sunday to a Nathans Rim Way address by someone who reported seeing two children in diapers running in the road.
Police made contact with the children, who reportedly had full diapers and what appeared to be dried food on their faces.
One of the children identified herself and her sister and said her parents lived at an apartment on Nathans Rim Way, but she did not know where they were.
The child took police to the apartment, which showed signs of a disturbance. A third child was found asleep in the apartment, according to arrest citations.
City police contacted EMS after seeing multiple pill bottles on the floor, and as the children were being placed in an ambulance, Larry Jenkins arrived and said the situation was his fault, according to court records.
Jenkins, 37, said he had been in a verbal altercation with Kayla Burton earlier that day and she had left him with the children to watch.
Jenkins reportedly said he decided to exit the situation after Burton had left, and police determined that the children were left unattended for up to 45 minutes, records show.
Police made contact with Burton, 21, who came to the scene and said she had been in an argument with Jenkins and she left the children with their father while she went to a relative's house. Burton told police she was not aware that Jenkins had left, court records said.
Jenkins was charged with three counts of first-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or younger), three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of abandonment of a minor and a count of violating a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
Burton was charged with one count each of first-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or younger), first-degree wanton endangerment and abandonment of a minor.