A traffic stop in Barren County led to the arrest Wednesday of two people on drug trafficking charges.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, police stopped a vehicle and received consent to search, finding about 40 grams of suspected methamphetamine along with gabapentin, hydrocodone and money.
Jennielynn Bennett and Bobby Johnson, both of Glasgow, were arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than two grams, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
Bennett was also charged with failure to wear seatbelts.
