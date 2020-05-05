A traffic stop led to the arrest Sunday of two people in Edmonson County on drug trafficking charges.
The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a 1997 Dodge Dakota on Chalybeate Road and learned the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license.
While making contact with the occupants – driver Seth Harrod, 19, of Bowling Green, and passenger Tiffany Glass, 20, of Smiths Grove – the deputy saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
A subsequent search turned up bags of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and additional paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.
Harrod and Glass were arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were booked into the Hart County Jail in Munfordville.
