Two people were arrested Friday in Logan County on suspicion of drug trafficking, authorities said.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a complaint of a reckless driver near Hopkinsville Road and U.S. 68 By-Pass and stopped an A&G Tree Service Ford F-350.
A police K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs, and deputies found suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash, according to the sheriff’s office.
Thomas D. Paul and Dustin W. Fields, both of Leitchfield, were arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented