A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Owensboro residents in Barren County on suspicion of drug trafficking.
According to the Barren River Drug Task Force, a 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck was stopped by task force agents and the Cave City Police Department about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday at U.S. 31-W and Ky. 90 in Cave City.
The driver, Benjamin Payne, 35, denied consent to search, so a K-9 was deployed and the dog alerted to the presence of drugs, according to the task force. A search of the vehicle yielded a magnetic box on the bed that contained about two ounces of methamphetamine, the task force said.
Payne and a passenger, Summer Dawn Payne, 38, were arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
