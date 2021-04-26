Two Glasgow residents were arrested Sunday on drug charges.
The Glasgow Police Department said officers went to a Sunset Avenue address to serve arrest warrants and found Laymon Shaw and Kelsey Brown hiding in an upstairs room.
Police said they found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and digital scales in the room.
Shaw and Brown were each charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brown was also charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.