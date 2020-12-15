A traffic stop resulted in the rest of two people on drug trafficking charges Saturday in Logan County.
According to the Russellville Police Department, a 2007 Mazda CX-9 was seen traveling on W. 9th Street with no headlights on around 10:35 p.m. Saturday.
During a traffic stop, police detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and a search turned up suspected marijuana and methamphetamine.
The driver, Mark McCandless, 24, and his passenger, Alyssa Pomorin, 19, both of Russellville, were arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
McCandless was also charged with possession of marijuana and failure to illuminate headlights.
