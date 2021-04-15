A traffic stop led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine and the arrest of two people Tuesday.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a vehicle around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Tower Court for multiple traffic violations.
Deputies used a police K-9, which alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. A search yielded about 7.5 grams of suspected meth and several items of paraphernalia, according to the WCSO.
Amanda Cline, 40, and Michael Barnhart, 35, both of Bowling Green, were each arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Cline was also charged with a number of traffic offenses.
