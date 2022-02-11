...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwesterly wind gusts as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central Kentucky.
* WHEN...This afternoon through the early evening hours.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Weakened tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts of over 40 mph are
expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult...
especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Two Bowling Green residents suspected of involvement in a reported robbery were arrested Thursday night.
Fernando Lopez-Lucero, 35, and Adrienne Cauzzoet, 38, were charged with multiple offenses after being located by the Bowling Green Police Department shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to an arrest citation, the alleged robbery occurred Tuesday at an Audubon Drive residence.
A woman who lived there reported to police that Lopez-Lucero kicked open a side door to the house, brandished a handgun, pointed it at her head and demanded money, the citation said.
Lopez-Lucero then pointed the gun at a second woman in the residence and demanded money, according to the citation.
One of the alleged victims had a roommate call police while she attempted to stall Lopez-Lucero, and at one point during the incident walked outside to attempt to get the license plate number of a Toyota Avalon parked outside the home.
The woman identified Cauzzort in the driver's seat of the Avalon, the citation said.
Police located Lopez-Lucero and Cauzzort on Thursday night in a white Pontiac parked outside a Nutwood Street residence.
Officers found a handgun in the rear driver's side floorboard of the car and a bag of suspected methamphetamine beside it, the citation said.
A second handgun and $2,270 in cash were found during a search of the vehicle as well, records show.
Lopez-Lucero and Cauzzort told police the guns and drugs did not belong to them, and Cauzzort said the money was from an insurance claim after being involved in a crash, according to Cauzzort's arrest citation.
Lopez-Lucero and Cauzzort were charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief, trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story