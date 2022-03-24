Two people were arrested Wednesday by city police following an investigation into three robberies that occurred within the span of a week, including one that resulted in a man being shot.
Tyseam S. Day, 18, and Jayden J. Jackson, 19, both of Bowling Green, were arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department.
Day has been charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and kidnapping, while Jackson has been charged with three counts of complicity to first-degree robbery and one count each of complicity to first-degree assault and kidnapping.
According to BGPD, officers responded to robberies that were reported March 11 and March 13 at Preston Miller Park, and were called out March 17 to Lampkin Park after a robbery was reported there.
A city police report from the Lampkin Park incident said that officers located James Moore, 25, of Bowling Green, near the basketball courts with a gunshot wound in his right arm.
Moore was flown to a hospital in Nashville for treatment of his injuries.
BGPD officers canvassing the area for witnesses spoke with a man who said he was Moore's friend, who reported that they were both in Moore's vehicle when an unknown male approached the driver's side door, opened it and demanded money from Moore while brandishing a handgun.
Moore got out of the vehicle and told the man he did not have any money, and the robber fired two shots, striking Moore, the report said.
The witness reported that the suspect left the area with three other people in a gray Kia with black rims and deep-tinted windows.
Jackson and Day were booked Wednesday into Warren County Regional Jail under $25,000 cash bonds.
They were arraigned Thursday in Warren District Court and are due to return to court March 30 for preliminary hearings.