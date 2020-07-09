Two arrests have been made in connection with a double homicide that took place last week at a Nashville Road mobile home park.
Cheston O'Ryan Wynn, 33, of Bowling Green, has been charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and being a persistent felony offender, while Lorenzo Jerome Graham, 23, of Bowling Green, has been charged with tampering with physical evidence, according to the Bowling Green Police Department.
The arrests were made following an investigation into a July 1 incident at Mobile Estates Mobile Home Park on Nashville Road in which Latravion D. Briggs, 20, and Mark A. Dice Jr., 24, both of Bowling Green, were shot.
Briggs was found outside one of the homes at the park with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Dice was taken to The Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest and died later that day.
Police anticipate more charges to come from the investigation, according to BGPD.
Graham was arraigned July 2 in Warren District Court on the tampering charge and has a preliminary hearing set for July 29, according to online court records. He is currently free on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
According to an arrest citation, Graham was located in a trailer at Lot 56 of the mobile home park by police July 1.
"Graham appeared to be extremely nervous and had injuries on his person," BGPD Detective Eric Stroud said in Graham's arrest citation. "Through witness statements it was determined that Graham was present at the time of the shooting."
A witness reported that Graham was in possession of a gun, and Graham later confessed to having a gun that he hid in a dishwasher at the trailer on Lot 56, his arrest citation said.
Wynn was arraigned Wednesday in Warren District Court and has a preliminary hearing set for July 15.
He was placed in Warren County Regional Jail under a $10,000 cash bond.
In 2013, Wynn pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court to charges of second-degree manslaughter and first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the 2009 death of 49-year-old William Clark, who was shot at a Carpenter Court apartment.
Wynn received a 15-year sentence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.