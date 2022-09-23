Two arrests made in deadly Logan shooting JUSTIN STORY jstory@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Sep 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man found shot in his driveway last month.Maleek Goodson, 24, and Elizabeth Ford, 36, both of Clarksville, Tenn., have been arrested on warrants charging them with murder, Kentucky State Police announced Friday.According to Kentucky State Police, Goodson and Ford are accused of causing the death of Ronald W. Cable, 57, who was found shot in his driveway Aug. 11. KSP was called around 11 p.m. on that date to Cable's residence on Deer Lick Road in Lewisburg, where Cable was pronounced dead.Goodson is lodged in Logan County Detention Center while Ford is in the Montgomery County, Tenn., Jail awaiting extradition to Logan County. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elizabeth Ford Maleek Goodson State Police Criminal Law Law Crime Ronald W. Cable Kentucky Tenn. Warrant Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFormer eatery will now serve contractorsApartments coming to Three Springs RoadWCSO: Suspect at large in shootingJerry Windell BashamWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsThe Horrible HarpesLola A. Joiner (Boone)BG man accused of plotting to murder wife allows case to go to grand juryWoman in Smiths Grove business fracas placed on probationHomer Franklin Roberts Images Videos State News Kentucky receiving $23M in funding for crime victim aid Big South Fork offers camping, permits for Public Lands Day Craft selects Sen. Wise as 2023 GOP running mate in Kentucky Editorial Roundup: Kentucky Fort Campbell soldiers attending services for D-Day veteran National News Man who was 1 of 8 injured in Chicago apartment blast dies AP News Summary at 3:52 p.m. EDT Man wants to defend himself in fatal Wisconsin parade attack 2 Americans released by Russian separatists arrive in NYC Approaching storm may delay launch try for NASA moon rocket POLITICAL NEWS Correction: Military Benefits story In-person voting starts in Minnesota, 3 other early states NH AG: Some Democrat absentee ballot mailers had wrong info Elton John playing White House lawn as part of farewell tour Jurors deliberating in QAnon follower's Capitol riot trial Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView