Two Bowling Green residents face multiple rape charges after a juvenile disclosed that they allegedly had illegal sexual contact with her.
Shaun Marquis Jones, 45, was indicted last week on two counts of first-degree rape (victim younger than 12), three counts of first-degree sodomy (victim younger than 12) and first-degree sexual abuse (victim younger than 12).
James William Thomas Brown, 31, has been formally charged with four counts of first-degree rape (victim younger than 12).
Both men were due to appear Monday afternoon in Warren Circuit Court for arraignment.
The indictment against Brown alleges four separate instances of sexual assault between Aug. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2019, involving a 5-year-old juvenile.
Jones is accused of committing rape and sodomy against the same person when she was 8 years old on Dec. 9, and of engaging in a continuing course of sexually abusive conduct between April 2020 and Dec. 8, 2022.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigated the allegations, resulting in Brown’s arrest on Jan. 5 and Jones’ arrest on Jan. 10.
According to court records, law enforcement first became involved on Dec. 10 when the sheriff’s office was notified of the allegations and accompanied the juvenile to The Medical Center for an examination.
WCSO Detective Nick Jewell spoke with an adult relative of the child at the hospital who told police that the child’s mother’s van was brought to her to be repaired and that the mother later called her upset that the child was left with Jones after the van was brought to her residence.
The mother told the relative to get the juvenile and another child left with Jones because she didn’t trust Jones alone with the children, and that Jones “became defensive” when the relative went by to get the children, according to an affidavit filed by Jewell.
When the relative asked the children later why their mother did not want them alone with Jones, the alleged victim said that Jones “touched her ‘downstairs’ and hurt her.”
The WCSO arranged for the juvenile to be interviewed at the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, and the juvenile provided more details and alleged additional incidents of illegal contact.
“(The juvenile) stated Shaun will always say ‘don’t tell anybody’ because he tells her he will go to jail,” Jewell said in the affidavit.
Detectives interviewed the child’s mother, who reported that the children were supposed to be with her relative for a play date and that she did not feel it was Jones’ responsibility to watch the children, according to court records.
The child’s mother also said she trusted other adults around the children more than Jones, and that her parents told her “it doesn’t look good for Shaun to be left alone around the kids,” Jewell’s affidavit said.
The mother later said the juvenile had previously mentioned to her an incident from several months earlier in which Jones allegedly illegally touched her, and that when she confronted Jones about it, he became upset and told her he did not feel comfortable around the child alone, court records show.
On Dec. 15, detectives interviewed a roommate of Jones who said he trusted Jones and never knew him to be alone with the children.
Detectives contacted Jones on Dec. 19, at which time he said he was looking to hire an attorney. He was arrested Jan. 10 after the sheriff’s office was notified he was in Warren Family Court.
At the time of his arrest, Jones asked for an attorney and declined to give a statement to police, records show.
On Dec. 20, the child advocacy center completed a second interview with the alleged victim during which she recalled telling a family member of prior incidents in which Brown allegedly sexually assaulted her.
The WCSO interviewed Brown on Dec. 21, and during the interview he said he learned of the allegations against him during a custody hearing and told detectives the allegations were false.
“James stated he was very upset and surprised that these allegations were made against him,” Jewell said in the affidavit.
Brown said he had been left alone with the children while their mother went to the store and when other adults in the household were at work.
Brown told detectives that he had given the child a bath in August or September of 2019 and that he believes his fingers made contact with the child’s genitals while washing her, court records show.
“He stated (the juvenile) asked him ‘what are you doing’ and he told her he’s washing her,” Brown’s arrest citation said, adding that Brown mentioned this contact may have happened three or four times during the bath.
Brown is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash bond, while Jones remains jailed under a $25,000 cash bond.