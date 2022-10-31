Two people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury after city police investigated allegations of illegal sexual contact involving a 12-year-old girl.
Baltazar Diego-Juan, 19, was formally charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, use of a minor in a sexual performance, second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, custodial interference and four counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor.
Magdalena Juan Nicolas, 45, was charged in the same case with custodial interference.
Diego-Juan was arrested Aug. 31 by the Bowling Green Police Department five days after he came under investigation by police.
According to an arrest citation, Diego-Juan admitted to sexual activity with a 12-year-old juvenile on at least five occasions between June 4 and Aug. 26 and told police that the juveniles had been staying with him for about three weeks.
In an affidavit for a search warrant, BGPD Detective Larry Zuniga said police were called to Diego-Juan’s Nashville Road residence on Aug. 26 regarding a disturbance and made contact with a relative of the 12-year-old, who had received information that the girl was staying with Diego-Juan.
“While they waited for (the juvenile) to return Juan stated that he loved her and was going to marry her,” Zuniga said in the affidavit.
The juvenile was returned to her mother’s custody.
During a police interview Aug. 31, Diego-Juan provided details about instances of sexual contact he had with the juvenile and also disclosed that he had been in contact with her via Snapchat, court records show.
Diego-Juan was arrested initially on charges of rape, sodomy, custodial interference and unlawful transaction with a minor.
The grand jury added the counts of distribution of obscene matter and use of a minor in a sexual performance.
Nicolas was charged by the grand jury following the investigation.
Diego-Juan remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash bond, while a $10,000 cash bond has been set for Nicolas.
