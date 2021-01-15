Two people were arrested in Allen County on drug charges.
The Barren River Drug Task Force said agents stopped a 2021 Ford Fusion on Burnley Road in Scottsville at 9:12 p.m. Thursday. The driver, Brandon Meyer, 30, of Scottsville, denied consent to search the vehicle, and a drug-detecting dog deployed to the vehicle alerted to the presence of drugs.
A subsequent search led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the task force.
Meyer and his passenger, Kristina Bertram, 36, of Glasgow, were each charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Task force detectives then went to a residence on North Bedilia Street where Meyer and Bertram were seen leaving.
After receiving consent to search the home, agents found about 15 grams of crystal meth, marijuana, suboxone and syringes, according to the task force.
Additional charges are pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.