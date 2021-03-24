A two-month investigation by the Barren County Sheriff's Office led to the recent arrest of two people on human trafficking charges.
Micah Aaron Keith Manthe, 38, and Danielle C. Cordes, 38, both of Glasgow, were served Saturday with indictment warrants by the sheriff's office.
Manthe is charged with first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sodomy, human trafficking (commercial sex activity, victim younger than 18) and six counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
Cordes is charged with human trafficking (commercial sex activity, victim younger than 18) and complicity to six counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
According to arrest citations, the sheriff's office was contacted Feb. 5 by the Department of Community Based Services regarding an investigation of Manthe.
A 12-year-old girl reported that Manthe exposed her to sexual contact, had looked in the shower while she was bathing and sent images of his genitalia to her on a cellphone, Manthe's citation said.
The sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for Manthe's residence and executed it on Feb. 6, seizing several items.
Manthe was taken to the sheriff's office and advised of his rights, agreeing to be interviewed.
"During the interview he corroborated the female victim's statements," BCSO Detective Adam Bow said in the arrest citation.
Manthe was initially charged with a single count of first-degree sexual abuse, but continued investigation led to the additional charges brought by the grand jury.
Detectives interviewed Cordes on March 3 as part of the investigation.
"During the interview she stated that she knew Micah Manthe was in possession of a file that contained sexual performances of minors," Bow said in Cordes' arrest citation. "She also stated that she knew he had been in possession of the file since before November 2020 and she had not reported it to law enforcement."
Cordes also told investigators she had discovered and deleted images of Manthe's genitals and the 12-year-old's exposed breast on a cellphone and was aware of other text messages and images, according to her arrest citation.
Several electronic devices were seized when executing the search warrant, including a tablet that contained approximately 1,000 files of child sexual exploitation, according to court records.
Manthe and Cordes are both being held in the Barren County Detention Center under $50,000 cash bonds.
Both were arraigned Monday in Barren Circuit Court and entered not guilty pleas. They are due to return to court May 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.