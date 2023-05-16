City police arrested two brothers Monday after investigating the death of a woman who was reportedly found malnourished and wearing a maggot-infested adult diaper.
Alexander Leonard, 49, and Lonnie Leonard, 55, both of Bowling Green, were arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department on a charge of knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult by a person.
The arrests resulted from an investigation that began Sunday into the death of Jazzmyne Rose Fikes, 44, of Bowling Green.
According to BGPD, officers responded Sunday to a residence on Gary Avenue on a report of an unresponsive woman and found Fikes in cardiac arrest.
Fikes was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead at the home.
"Upon arrival, officers observed that Fikes was extremely malnourished, was severely underweight to the extent that her ribs and hip bones were visible," an arrest citation said. "Fikes was wearing an adult diaper, which was full of maggots in and around it. Fikes had severe bedsores on her back and her hair was matted."
City police said that Fikes had a physical condition that caused her to be bedridden and that the condition of her body and the residence, where the Leonards also lived, led to the arrests.
Lonnie Leonard told police that he was a paid caretaker for Fikes through adult care-taking company Marion House, his arrest citation said.
According to Alexander Leonard's arrest citation, he claimed to police that he acted as a caregiver when his brother was working or unavailable.
Fikes' body was scheduled to undergo an autopsy, court records show.
The criminal charge against both men is a Class C felony punishable by five to 10 years in prison.
Both men were arraigned Tuesday in Warren District Court, where court records indicate that public defenders were appointed to represent them.
Alexander and Lonnie Leonard remain in Warren County Regional Jail under $25,000 cash bonds.
Adult Protective Services and Neighborhood and Community Services assisted in the investigation.
