A 6-year-old and a 12-year-old in Warren County are among 246 Kentuckians newly diagnosed with the coronavirus, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.
“This can spread through anyone, anywhere,” Beshear said during his daily briefing in Frankfort.
Beshear did not hold a briefing Sunday, so the 246 new cases are the combined totals from Sunday and Monday, bringing the statewide total to 6,677. He said 23 of the cases are considered probable.
He also held a moment of silence for a 10-year-old in Kentucky who is currently on a ventilator due to a new syndrome possibly related to the virus.
State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said the syndrome is showing up in young people.
Stack explained that it causes an “overactive” immune system, leading to an “extensive inflammatory response in their body,” which can result in respiratory or gastrointestinal problems.
“There’s not much you can do to prevent this, except to take all the steps we’ve told you about, which is: stay healthy at home, minimize social contact, have increased social distancing, (and) wear a mask” in areas where you may be exposed to others, he said.
The Associated Press reported Saturday that two children and one teenager in New York have died from the syndrome. All three tested positive for either the coronavirus or antibodies, “but did not show the common symptoms of the virus when they were hospitalized.”
The Centers for Disease Control are reportedly working on criteria for identifying and responding to the syndrome.
Beshear also said Monday that of the 6,677 cases statewide, 2,335 have recovered and 383 are currently hospitalized, 220 of whom are in intensive care.
He also confirmed seven new deaths since Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 311.
According to the Barren River Area Development District’s COVID-19 Dashboard, which uses data from the state Department of Public Health, Warren County now has 573 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which is the majority of the 981 total cases in BRADD’s 10-county region. Totals in other counties are 201 in Butler, 45 in Edmonson, 32 in Simpson, 28 in Barren, 29 in Allen, 57 in Logan, eight in Hart, six in Monroe and one in Metcalfe.
In the Barren River District Health Department’s eight-county area, officials confirmed 925 total cases in a news release Monday. The 925 cases include 577 in Warren, 168 in Butler, 45 in Edmonson, 63 in Logan, 30 in Simpson, 25 in Barren, 14 in Hart and three in Metcalfe. Of the 925 cases, 285 have reportedly recovered.
The department also reported 20 deaths, including six in Butler, eight in Edmonson and two apiece in Warren, Simpson and Logan.
There are at least 32 confirmed cases in Allen County, according to the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River district.
Totals often differ between the state data and local health departments due to different reporting methods.
On Monday, Kentucky started reopening part of its economy after weeks of shutdowns amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Auto and boat dealerships were among the sectors allowed to relaunch in-person service. Also reopening were manufacturing, construction, office-based businesses, pet grooming and photography businesses. Horse racing tracks also can now operate but only with essential employees and no fans.
Asked about his “strong” recommendation starting Monday that people wear masks in public, Beshear said compliance is “pretty good” so far.
As you transition from healthy at home to “healthy at work, you’re gonna go from just your family to a whole bunch of more contacts. So as your risk elevates, steps to mitigate that risk are what we are asking for,” he said.
He added that people will not be penalized for not wearing a mask, but he has previously said businesses may deny service to those who don’t.
As for when restaurants resume limited in-person services May 22, Beshear said he does not expect to follow other states and require wait staff to obtain contact information for at least one patron per table for contact tracing purposes.
“We’re not planning on doing that,” he said. “With just about everybody paying digitally, by credit card, we believe that we’re gonna be able to track through them.”
