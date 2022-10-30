While local voters will have more than their fair share of races to decide, two amendments are also on the statewide ballot.
The two proposed changes to the state constitution have spurred much discussion and spending by advocacy groups, along with some confusion among voters that could lead to some longer lines on election day Nov. 8.
Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates said her office has gotten a few calls asking for more information on the amendments. As an impartial entity, “we tell them we cannot advise them in any way,” Yates said.
With absentee voters perhaps unaware of what the proposed amendments are, “it’s taking them a lot longer to vote,” as they read through the verbiage, Yates said.
“On Election Day, I think it will cause a delay,” she said.
So what are Kentucky voters being asked to decide?
Amendment 2 is the simplest. It suggests adding the following wording to Kentucky’s constitution: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
It’s a timely issues as the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision left abortion’s legality up to individual states.
If passed, the amendment and other anti-abortion legislation currently being litigated in state courts would effectively outlaw abortion in the state.
The other amendment, No. 1 on the ballot, is a bit more complicated, running several hundred words.
Essentially, it would let legislators call themselves into special session for 12 days. Currently only the governor can call a special session. The measure would also give legislators more control over all legislative session schedules.
Not coincidentally, the amendment is being promoted by Republicans, who are often at odds with Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
In an interview with KET last week, Beshear called the proposal a “power grab. ... No branch should be too strong. Yet the legislature wants to give itself more power so that it could call itself into session to change an executive branch decision over the most minute thing.”
Senate President Pro Tem David Givens responded on KET that the measure gives legislators needed freedom to do their job.
“What if we said to the judicial branch: ‘You can’t meet for eight months of the year?’ “ he said. “That’s effectively what’s been done to us.”
Statewide, conservative groups are pushing yes votes on both amendments, while progressives are urging no votes.
Early in-person voting in Warren County starts Thursday and goes through Saturday at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:
Ephram White Park, 885 Mt. Olivet Road;
Living Hope Baptist Church, 1805 Westen St.;
Buchanon Park, 9222 Nashville Road;
Phil Moore Park, 7101 Scottsville Road;
Sugar Maple Square, 1357 Ky. Hwy. 185.
Election Day is Nov. 8 with polls open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the above locations, plus:
The new Cumberland Trace Elementary School, 2464 Cumberland Trace;
Warren Central High School, 559 Morgantown Road;
Warren County Cooperative Extension, 5162 Russellville Road.