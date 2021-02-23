A pursuit that covered two states over parts of two days concluded Monday with the arrest of a Tennessee man in Warren County on several charges.
According to arrest citations, Kentucky State Police was notified around 7:38 p.m. Sunday of a pursuit involving law enforcement in Sumner County, Tenn., and a burgundy 2013 Nissan Titan pickup truck that had been reported stolen.
James Torsak, 31, of Gallatin, Tenn., was identified as the driver of the stolen truck, and Tennessee law enforcement terminated the pursuit when the truck crossed the border into Kentucky.
KSP Trooper Brent Davis saw the truck traveling north on Interstate 65 near the 30-mile marker just before 8 p.m. Sunday, weaving through traffic and traveling at excessive speeds, according to court records.
Davis attempted to stop the vehicle, engaging in a pursuit in which the truck reached speeds of 111 miles per hour, arrest citations said.
The truck exited I-65 at Smiths Grove, traveled left on Ky. 101 for a short time and entered a field before getting back onto the road and returning to I-65 traveling south.
"Once Torsak traveled into Tennessee I terminated pursuit," Davis said in an arrest citation. "Tennessee Highway Patrol observed the vehicle into Tennessee but later lost sight of the vehicle. Franklin Police Department and Simpson County Sheriff's Office assisted in attempting to locate the vehicle throughout the night in Simpson County."
Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, KSP was notified by Sumner County law enforcement that the truck had been located on Hwy. 100 and had been spray-painted black and that Torsak was behind the wheel.
The truck was then seen traveling north on I-65 around the six-mile marker around 5:35 p.m. Monday and members of multiple law enforcement agencies attempted to stop the truck.
Tennessee Highway Patrol deployed a helicopter to maintain visual contact with the truck, according to KSP.
Davis saw the truck traveling on Scottsville Road around 5:45 p.m. Monday and engaged in a pursuit reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour, court records show.
The pursuit continued onto Collett Bridge Road, where the truck crashed through a fence in the 400 block and drove into a field, finally becoming stuck in the mud and wedged against a tree, according to KSP.
Torsak was taken out of the truck by police after refusing commands to exit, according to his arrest citation.
Torsak was charged with receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, speeding (26 mph or more over the limit), reckless driving, third-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, operating on a suspended license and served with an out-of-state fugitive warrant.
He is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $10,000 cash bond.
Tennessee Highway Patrol, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Simpson County Sheriff's Office, Warren County Sheriff's Office and Franklin Police Department assisted in the investigation.
Commented