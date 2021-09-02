Two people were killed Thursday by gunfire in Barren County, and police arrested a man seen holding a weapon near the scene.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting at a residence on North Race Street, finding the bodies of David A. Pace, 24, and Brittany R. Pace, 22, in the residence.
Police identified Cody Nathaniel Bacon, 21, as the suspect and found him standing on the sidewalk near the residence with a weapon in his hands, GPD said.
Bacon complied with officers and was taken into custody. He was booked into Barren County Corrections Center on two counts of murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.