Two dead, three injured in crash By the Daily News Justin Story Author email Apr 16, 2022 A single-vehicle crash Friday night on Ky. 185 left two people dead and three injured.According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at 11:23 p.m. Friday to the crash site in the 2800 block of Ky. 185.An investigation determined that a black GMC Sierra was traveling south when it went off the right shoulder and struck a tree. The two people killed in the crash were pronounced dead at the scene, while the three who were injured were taken to area hospitals.Wet road conditions and alcohol are believed to have contributed to the crash, the sheriff's office said.The names of the victims have not been released. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.