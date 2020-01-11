Two General Motors employees driving 2020 Corvette Stingrays were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of racing them on Lovers Lane.
Alexander Thim, 27, of West Bloomfield, Mich., and Mark Derkatz, 30, of Windsor, Ontario, were stopped by Kentucky State Police and arrested on charges of racing a motor vehicle on a public highway, reckless driving and speeding 26 mph over the speed limit or greater.
According to arrest citations, a KSP trooper observed three Corvettes turn from Scottsville Road onto Ken Bale Boulevard and accelerate heavily.
The cars then turned left onto Middle Bridge Road and then right onto Lovers Lane.
A red Corvette driven by Thim achieved speeds of up to 120 mph in the left lane of Lovers Lane, while a white Corvette driven by Derkatz was traveling as high as 100 mph in the right lane, according to arrest citations. The speed limit on Lovers Lane is 45 mph.
The third Corvette mentioned in the citations was driven by a witness and did not participate in the race, the police news release said.
The cars were stopped about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday by KSP at Lovers Lane and Olde Towne Boulevard.
The two men arrested said they were employees at GM and had been at Cue Time prior to the incident. GM owns all the cars involved, according to arrest citations.
Thim and Derkatz were arraigned Thursday in Warren District Court and are scheduled to return to court Feb. 18 for a pretrial conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.