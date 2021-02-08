A Hart County man is accused of shooting his father and grandfather.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers received a call around 5:50 p.m. Friday about a shooting in the 13000 block of Cub Run Highway in Hart County.
Alexander S. Gardner, 21, of Cub Run, was arrested on two counts of first-degree assault (domestic violence).
His father, Jerry R. Gardner Jr., and grandfather, Jerry R. Gardner Sr., were taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.
Alexander Gardner remains in Hart County Jail under a $50,000 cash bond.
