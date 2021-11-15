Two people were arrested on suspicion of taking part in organized crime after police encountered them in a motel room with drugs and reportedly stolen tools.
Preston Jass, 28, of Goodlettsville, Tenn., and Sesley Overby, 32, address unknown, were arrested last week by the Bowling Green Police Department on charges that included engaging in organized crime, manufacturing methamphetamine, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and drug paraphernalia.
Overby was also charged of theft of identity.
The BGPD was called Wednesday to In Towne Suites on Mel Browning Street regarding a chemical smell coming from a motel room, an arrest citation said.
Officers made contact with Jass and Overby and were given consent to search the room.
Police saw a crystal substance resembling meth in an open nightstand drawer along with several new power tools.
A Kentucky ID card belonging to another woman was also found.
Jass and Overby were detained and advised of their rights.
“Overby advised she had been using the ID to sell video games to different stores,” Overby’s citation said, adding that the person to whom the ID belonged was aware that Overby had it but did not know she was using it.
Jass told police that he, Overby and another man had taken the tools from multiple Home Depot and Lowe’s hardware stores using receipts they had found.
At each store, they would take merchandise listed on the receipt and walk out with it without paying, records show.
“Jass stated they had taken the tools with the intention of reselling them for profit,” Jass’ arrest citation said. “Jass also advised that he had been in contact with a Home Depot employee who assisted in retrieving the power tools.”
Police also learned from Jass that a friend who had been living with them had taken them to various hardware stores between Nashville and Louisville to obtain power tools, the citation said.
In addition to the suspected meth, police found materials commonly used in the making of meth, several used and unused needles and a syringe containing suspected heroin.
Jass and Overby were arraigned Friday in Warren District Court, with preliminary hearings set for Wednesday.