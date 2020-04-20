Two people accused of shoplifting from a Russellville grocery store and barreling their way through employees were arrested Saturday.
According to the Russellville Police Department, officers responded Saturday to a shoplifting complaint at Priceless IGA on Armory Drive.
Police learned that two people had run from the store with stolen merchandise and shoved or punched three employees who attempted to stop them.
The suspects were leaving the parking lot in a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu when police arrived and stopped the vehicle, which was carrying Lolitta Warfield and Troy Groves.
A ribeye steak and two car air freshener vent clips were found in Groves' possession, while a package of cookies, a pineapple and a package of ground beef were found in Warfield's purse, according to arrest citations.
Groves, 49, of Springfield, Tenn. and Warfield, 40, of Guthrie, were each arrested on a charge of second-degree robbery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.