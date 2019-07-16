Two people in Simpson County were arrested Monday on suspicion of abusing a child in their care.
Kyna Leann Latham, 35, and Shelton M. Rice, 23, both of Franklin, were arrested on charges of first-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or younger), according to Kentucky State Police.
Law enforcement investigated Latham and Rice after responding Friday to an area hospital where a juvenile in their care had been taken.
First-degree criminal abuse is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
