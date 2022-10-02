RUSSELLVILLE – Two people arrested in connection with the death last month of a Logan County man found shot in his driveway have been indicted on multiple counts.
Maleek Armon Goodson, 24, of Clarksville, Tenn., has been indicted by a Logan County grand jury on charges of murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Elizabeth Marie Ford, 37, also of Clarksville, is formally charged with murder by complicity, first-degree robbery by complicity, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree persistent felony offender.
They are accused of causing the death of Ronald W. Cable, 57, of Lewisburg, who was shot in his driveway Aug. 11 outside his residence on Deer Lick Road.
Cable’s death was investigated by Kentucky State Police.
Shortly after the outset of the investigation, police learned that Cable had been shot by someone who left the scene in a gray or silver SUV, according to court records.
“Witnesses at the scene stated that Ronald Cable was following an individual described as a white, skinny, dark red-haired female wearing a tube top and leggings to a dark gray SUV,” KSP Detective Gary Travis said in a complaint warrant.
As the SUV pulled away, Cable was holding onto the driver’s side, the warrant said.
“As the SUV pulled away, witnesses stated that they heard gunshots, and shortly thereafter, Ronald Cable stated that he had been shot,” Travis said in the warrant.
Witnesses reported that the woman was the only person they saw enter the vehicle.
Detectives were able to search Cable’s cellphone, finding that he had contact just prior to the shooting with a phone number that, through investigation, law enforcement learned was connected to a profile on an online escort service.
On Aug. 17, police learned that email information associated with the profile page from the escort service that appeared on Cable’s phone records was connected to Ford, an arrest warrant said.
A text message exchange appeared to show Cable arranging to pay $500 for prostitution services, according to an affidavit for a search warrant for Goodson’s phone sought by KSP Detective Michael Waggener.
Police searching through available records determined the suspect had been in contact with Cable while at a specific room in a Clarksville motel, and investigators learned a woman staying at that room fit the description provided by witnesses.
Video footage obtained from the motel showed the woman leaving the room with a black male at 10:44 p.m. Aug. 11 and driving away in a small, dark gray SUV, court records show. Additional footage from the motel showed a white SUV arriving at 11:34 p.m., Aug. 11, with detectives learning that the car was registered to a woman whose address was the same as the one listed on Ford’s driver’s license, according to a warrant.
Detectives obtained more information from Google through a search warrant that showed that Goodson was in the same areas during the same time period as Ford, and Clarksville police officers had identified Goodson as the man in the surveillance footage, Travis said in the warrant.
Waggener said in his affidavit for a search warrant for Goodson’s phone that investigation appeared to turn up a $500 payment from Cable to Goodson over CashApp shortly before the shooting took place.
Court records indicate both Goodson and Ford were arrested Sept. 9.
Goodson and Ford are scheduled to appear Nov. 3 in Logan Circuit Court for arraignment.
Goodson is in Logan County Detention Center, while Ford is in Simpson County Detention Center. No bond is listed for either person.