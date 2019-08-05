A Warren County grand jury returned indictments against two people accused of using the Tinder dating app to find a woman they would go on to rob.
Admir Becirovic, 18 and Kenan Husic, 21, both of Bowling Green, are charged with first-degree robbery by complicity and tampering with physical evidence.
They are accused of involvement in the June 20 robbery of a woman at Lampkin Park on Morgantown Road.
A witness contacted the Bowling Green Police Department about the incident, court documents said.
Police spoke with a woman who said she found Husic on Tinder and agreed to meet with him in person for a date. They met at the park, where Husic got into her car for a talk.
Moments later, another vehicle pulled up behind the woman’s car, and two people approached her car, one of them tapping on her window with a gun.
When the woman opened the door, the man who tapped on her window stole her purse and phone, and a second person took Husic’s phone, according to arrest citations.
“(The woman) stated she began to struggle over her purse with the first subject, ultimately being knocked to the ground,” BGPD Detective Alex Wright said in an arrest citation. “(The woman) believed she was struck in the head with the handgun.”
The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
A witness gave police a license plate number for the vehicle suspected of being involved in the robbery.
Police located the vehicle near Russell Sims Aquatic Center, and an officer saw a handgun and purse in the car.
The vehicle was impounded and police obtained a search warrant, eventually learning that the weapon was a pellet gun and the purse belonged to the woman.
Later that day, a 17-year-old came to BGPD headquarters with his parents and admitted he drove the vehicle involved in the robbery.
“(The juvenile) stated Kenan Husic had set up the robbery by meeting (the female) on Tinder,” Wright said in the citation. “(The juvenile) stated Husic planned to act like he was also a victim.”
The juvenile identified Becirovic as his passenger and went on to deny pistol-whipping the woman, telling police her injury came from falling to the ground while struggling during the incident.
Police located Husic at his residence. He initially maintained he was a robbery victim but then admitted that he “pretty much knew” that Becirovic and the juvenile were going to rob the woman due to her being an easy target, police records show.
Husic also told police there had been correspondence with Becirovic and the juvenile about the robbery and admitted to blocking Becirovic and the juvenile on Snapchat, thereby deleting correspondence with them.
Becirovic confessed to his involvement in the plot, according to police, and the juvenile was also charged with first-degree robbery.
