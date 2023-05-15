Two people have been indicted by a Warren County grand jury in connection with the death of a teenager last year from a suspected overdose.
Antowan Demitrius Cross, 30, of Bowling Green, and John Tristian Hill, 38, of Glasgow, have each been formally charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Kylen Childers, 18, who according to prior court testimony died from fentanyl poisoning on Oct. 24 in Smiths Grove.
Hill is also charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, while Cross has been indicted on a count of first-degree facilitation to traffic in a controlled substance, with Cross being accused of facilitating a fentanyl transaction between Hill and Childers.
The indictment against Cross also charges him with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
The wanton endangerment charge is based on an allegation that Cross was the source of fentanyl that caused a woman to overdose and be hospitalized on Jan. 23.
According to prior testimony from Detective Robert Smith of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Cross and Hill were roommates at the time of the drug-related fatality.
Cross was named as the source of fentanyl that led to the death by people who knew the victim, and investigators viewed social media interactions involving Cross and Childers that provided evidence of the connection, Smith testified at a preliminary hearing held in March in Warren District Court.
The woman who survived an overdose also identified Cross as her supplier to law enforcement, saying that she paid for a blue M-30 pill that contained fentanyl through CashApp, according to Smith.
Investigators learned that the drugs tied to the fatality had been brought to the victim by Hill, who told police during an interview that he was acting at Cross’ direction when transporting the drugs.
“Cross was 100% in control and even made sure the drugs were delivered,” Smith said during the March hearing.
Investigators received a tip on Cross’ location and arrested him on March 9 outside a local motel.
At the time of his arrest, Cross had in his possession 57 suspected fentanyl tablets, 5.8 grams of suspected cocaine and seven suspected Xanax tablets, along with $1,240 in cash, Smith said.
Cross is due to appear Monday in Warren Circuit Court for arraignment.
He remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $100,000 cash bond.
Hill is currently in Barren County Corrections Center awaiting trial on unrelated charges. A $100,000 cash bond has been set in his case as well.
In a separate indictment, Khai Lian, 20, of Bowling Green, was charged with second-degree manslaughter and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl).
Lian is accused of wantonly causing the death of Junius Carpenter, 21, of Bowling Green, on Feb. 13 and selling a quantity of fentanyl on that date, according to the indictment.