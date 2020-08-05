A federal grand jury indicted two people on drug conspiracy charges in connection with the seizure of about 30 pounds of cocaine from a tractor-trailer in Simpson County.
Arne A. Ewens and Ricardo Trejo are charged in the indictment with conspiring to possess cocaine with the intent to distribute. Ewens is additionally charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.
The indictment, which was returned in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green, was unsealed Monday.
Ewens, 63, a Texas resident, was arrested May 20 in Simpson County after the tractor-trailer he had been driving was found to contain a large shipment of cocaine, according to federal court records.
Deputy Brad Harper of the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office said in a federal criminal complaint that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Bowling Green field office received information May 20 from the Chicago DHS field office about a tractor-trailer known to be in the Bowling Green area.
Harper, who is a DHS Task Force officer, said agents were given a description of the vehicle, trailer and license plate number and located it at a Franklin gas station.
The truck was later stopped at an inspection station facility on Interstate 65.
During the course of the inspection, Ewens gave Kentucky State Police consent to search the vehicle and trailer using a K-9, the criminal complaint said.
The dog alerted on the vehicle, and law enforcement recovered 15 bundles of cocaine in a hidden metal container under the bunk of the vehicle, court records show.
During a police interview, Ewens said he had been taking the drugs to a location in Winchester, where he was to call someone and inform them that he had arrived.
“(Ewens) advised that he was to drop off the narcotics and continue on to Ohio to drop off his legitimate cargo load then continue back south to either Laredo or McAllen, Texas,” Harper said in the complaint. “Ewens said multiple times that this was the first time he had transported narcotics and advised that he had never transported money either.”
Ewens told police that he was at a mechanic shop in Texas two days earlier when he was approached about delivering the drugs.
“Ewens advised that he was being paid $1,000 per kilogram of narcotics to deliver it,” Harper said in the complaint.
Each count carries a penalty range of 10 years to life in prison. Ewens was arraigned last month in U.S. District Court, where he entered a not guilty plea.
No court date has been set for Trejo.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdaily news.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.