A grand jury returned additional charges Wednesday against a man arrested by city police on suspicion of human trafficking.
Portier Cortez Govan, 36, address unknown, was indicted on charges of human trafficking, first-degree sodomy, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property (firearm) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
The sodomy and receiving stolen property charges were added by the grand jury almost two months after the Bowling Green Police Department arrested Govan and Brittany Renea Howard, 24, of Bowling Green.
Howard was also indicted on a human trafficking charge.
The pair are accused by authorities of forcing a woman into commercial sex work.
The Bowling Green Police Department arrested Govan and Howard on Aug. 11 after officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the Ramada Inn on Scottsville Road.
A woman who was with Govan and Howard was detained by police and asked to speak with officers, with an arrest citation noting she appeared “visibly scared.”
According to court records, the woman told police she met Govan and Howard several days earlier at a gas station near the Ramada Inn and Govan told her she was pretty and asked if she wanted to hang out with them.
“Govan and Howard eventually took her phone, vehicle and keys and forced her to engage in sexual activity with several men at the Ramada,” BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon said in an arrest citation.
While speaking with police, the woman disclosed that on the night before the arrests, Govan got upset with her while he was driving her vehicle, produced a handgun and pointed it at her head, the citation said.
“Next, he pointed the handgun a few inches in front of the victim and fired a round,” Dillon said in an arrest citation. “The bullet went through the front passenger side door.”
City police found a bullet hole in the front passenger side of the woman’s vehicle, according to court records.
Howard denied knowledge of the allegations and told police she no longer wanted to speak with them after being confronted with a human trafficking charge, records show.
Govan remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash bond, while Howard is jailed under a $10,000 cash bond.
They are both scheduled to appear Oct. 10 for arraignment in Warren Circuit Court.
