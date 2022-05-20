Two Bowling Green residents have been indicted on charges accusing them of taking part in a robbery and kidnapping.
Ty'Seam Shaquan Day, 19, has been formally charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence.
Jayden Javontre' Jackson, 19, is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery by complicity, first-degree assault by complicity and kidnapping by complicity.
The indictments resulted from a Bowling Green Police Department investigation into multiple robberies that reportedly took place on March 11 and 13.
The robbery and kidnapping charges against Day relate to a March 11 incident at Preston Miller Park, in which the alleged victim reported that Day and Jackson demanded money from him at gunpoint.
When the man refused to give them money, a fight ensued, and the pair forced him into their vehicle, according to testimony from BGPD Detective Kyle Scharlow given in March at a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court.
Scharlow said then that Day and Jackson rode around with the man and continued attempting to get money from him until they put him out of the vehicle.
The detective testified that the victim in that incident identified the suspects by name.
Jackson is accused of being complicit in another robbery that reportedly took place March 13 at Preston Miller Park.
Day and Jackson are also charged in connection with a March 13 incident at Lampkin Park in which James Moore was shot once in the arm during another reported robbery.
A witness to that incident reported to police that the suspect who fired the handgun left with three other people in a gray Kia with black rims and deep-tinted windows.
Scharlow testified in March that multiple witnesses gave consistent descriptions of the vehicle involved in each incident.
When police located Day and Jackson, they each gave statements in which they implicated themselves.
“Jackson implicated himself as being involved in the robberies, driving the Kia,” Scharlow said in the March preliminary hearing.
Another indictment against Day charges him with third-degree assault, based on an allegation that occurred shortly after Day's preliminary hearing.
According to an arrest citation, Day pulled away from Deputy Larry Houchens of the Warren County Sheriff's Office as he attempted to escort Day from the courtroom at the end of the hearing.
In a holding cell just off the courtroom, Day is accused of grabbing Houchens by his shirt and pushing him into a corner.
Another deputy attempted to pull Day off Houchens and deployed a stun gun to separate them, Day's arrest citation said.
Houchens sustained "moderate abrasions to his left elbow" in the incident, court records show.