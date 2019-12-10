A two-vehicle crash Monday in Logan County left both drivers with multiple injuries.
According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, a 2009 Ford pickup truck driven by Debra Wilson, 58, of Russellville, was traveling north on U.S. 431 South when it crossed into the southbound lane of travel into the path of a 2018 Toyota Rav4 SUV driven by Martha Van Fleet, 70, of Cedar Hill, Tenn.
The two vehicles glanced off one another, and Van Fleet's SUV left the road in an attempt to avoid contact, traveled up an embankment and overturned, coming to rest upside down.
Wilson's truck continued through the ditch line into a field, coming to rest near Oakville Lane.
Both drivers had to be mechanically extricated from their vehicles and were eventually taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.
