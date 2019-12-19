Two inmates being transported to Warren County escaped custody of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, and one of them has not been located.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers received a call that Kevin R. Allen and Matthew W. Hicks escaped on Kentucky Street near East Sixth Street in Bowling Green at 11:38 a.m.
After escaping, Allen, 46, stole a GMC truck that was later located. He was last seen near Veterans Memorial Lane near the Russell Sims Aquatic Center.
Hicks, 35, was located shortly after escaping and arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department.
Anyone with information about Allen’s whereabouts can call KSP Post 3 at 270-782-2010.
