Two people were arrested Monday after deputies found a deaf, mentally disabled adult in a mobile home who was apparently unable to access the shower.
Edward Garnica, 59, and Bridget Garnica, 57, were arrested on a charge of wanton abuse/neglect of an adult.
According to arrest citations, the Warren County Sheriff's Office was called out to a residence at Greenwood Estates Mobile Home Park, 5301 Scottsville Road, regarding a disturbance.
During the investigation, deputies uncovered possible abuse of the home's primary resident, who has difficulty communicating due to deafness and a disability that leaves him with the cognitive function of a child, according to an arrest citation.
A woman told deputies that she had come to the residence due to ongoing issues with the Garnicas about blocking access to the shower.
Deputies found bamboo room dividers set up toward the rear of the residence and a blanket on the floor, and in the rear bathroom a bathtub full of dirty dishes, clothing and luggage, records show.
The property manager told deputies that the disabled person is the only one whose name is on the lease for the residence and that he is in the process of evicting the Garnicas. The manager also said he has received numerous reports from other people in the mobile home park about the disabled person needing to use their showers due to being unable to access the shower in his home.
Edward Garnica was placed in Warren County Regional Jail under a $5,000 cash bond, and Bridget Garnica was jailed under a $2,500 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.