An ATV crash Saturday in Logan County left two juveniles injured.
According to the Logan County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched around 5:45 p.m. Saturday to Dot Road in Adairville regarding an accident.
Deputies learned that a juvenile male operating an ATV lost control of the vehicle in a curve in the 1600 block of Dot Road, resulting in a crash.
The driver was taken by his guardians to a medical facility, while a juvenile female passenger was transported by EMS to Logan Memorial Hospital.