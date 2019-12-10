Two Bowling Green educators are now caught up in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Andy Beshear’s move on Tuesday to reorganize Kentucky’s Board of Education on his first day in office, fulfilling a campaign promise he made during his bid for governor.
In an executive order, Beshear wrote that the “reorganization of the Kentucky Board of Education is needed to restore public confidence in the Board and in the Commonwealth’s commitment to public education.”
Through that order, he then named 11 new members to the board. Among them is Patrice McCrary, a Warren County educator with more than 30 years of experience who most recently taught kindergarten at Cumberland Trace Elementary School before retiring in May.
McCrary, a national board certified teacher, counts among her accomplishments being named Kentucky Teacher of the Year and recognition in the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame and the National Teacher Hall of Fame.
In response to Beshear’s order, the ousted Kentucky Board of Education announced that it would be filing a lawsuit to challenge it.
“We believe the Governor’s executive order violates Kentucky law. It also politicizes the governance of the Kentucky Department of Education in an unprecedented way that threatens the agency’s stability, independence, and orderly operation,” the board members collectively wrote in a press statement.
In his own comments, Kentucky Board of Education member and Western Kentucky University professor Gary Houchens also condemned the move.
“Gov. Andy Beshear is taking an action which is unprecedented since the passage of (The Kentucky Education Reform Act) nearly three decades ago,” Houchens said in a news release. “Every elected governor since then has followed the legally-defined means for replacing board members.”
Beshear, a Democrat, vowed during his campaign for governor to reorganize the state school board and in the process replace Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis, who answers to the board as commissioner. Both Lewis and the state board have drawn criticism from educators because of their support for charter schools.
As attorney general, Beshear took then-Gov. Matt Bevin to court for actions he took in 2017 to reorganize several state education boards, with the Kentucky Supreme Court ultimately deciding in Bevin’s favor.
Now, as governor, Beshear is using that authority to remake the state board.
“To our knowledge, the only rationale Governor Beshear has given for our removal is that many of us believe Kentucky should join 44 other states and the District of Columbia in giving some families the option of sending their children to a public charter school if that is the best fit for them,” the board said in its statement.
In condemning Beshear’s executive action, the ousted board described the move as unprecedented.
“Let us be clear. No previous governor has ever tried to remove Kentucky Board of Education members prior to the ends of their terms in this fashion,” the board’s statement reads.
“If Governor Beshear wants to appoint new board members when current members’ terms expire, that is of course his prerogative and the legal pathway followed by Governor Bevin and Governor Steve Beshear before him and every governor since the enactment of the Kentucky Education Reform Act. And if those new board members, then constituting a majority, want to remove the Commissioner of Education and find a new one, that is also their prerogative.
“But governors do not, and should not, have legal authority to simply fire board members appointed by their predecessors and seize total control of the Department of Education,” the statement reads.
On Tuesday in Frankfort, while announcing the executive action in his Inauguration Day address, the crowd that gathered gave Beshear a standing ovation.
“These members were not chosen based on any partisan affiliation, but based on their commitment to make our schools better, to put our children first,” Beshear said, according to the Associated Press.
