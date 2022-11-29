A 15-year-old from Bowling Green and another from Franklin have been charged with a Nashville murder.
According to a news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department, Demarcus Boyd of Bowling Green and Shawn Davis of Franklin were charged Monday in Tennessee Juvenile Court for the fatal shooting of Vishal Patel, 36, at the Kwik Sak, 4890 Lebanon Pike, Monday afternoon.
Davis and Boyd entered the gas station just after 4 p.m. and had a brief interaction with Patel, an employee of Kwik Sak gas station, before Davis pulled out a handgun and shot Patel, according to the release. Patel was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.
Both Davis and Boyd fled the scene in a stolen Kia Sorrento that belonged to Davis’ relative. Detectives located the stolen Sorrento at a nearby Arby’s on Lebanon Pike where the two teenagers were taken into custody before 8 p.m. Monday.
Davis and Boyd are also charged with aggravated robbery from an incident Sunday at a 7-Eleven gas station on Old Hickory Boulevard where two suspects entered the store, took all the cash from the register at gunpoint and left on foot. Both teenagers admitted to their involvement during an interview with detectives, according to the release.
– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdailynews.com.