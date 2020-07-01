Two men were killed Wednesday by gunfire in a shooting that occurred at Mobile Terrace Mobile Home Park.
The Bowling Green Police Department was called at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday to Lot 56 of the mobile home park at 3509 Nashville Road regarding shots fired.
A male victim was found dead in the road outside Lot 56 with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Officer Ronnie Ward, BGPD spokesman.
City police later identified him as Latravion D. Briggs, 22, of Bowling Green.
At the scene, Briggs' aunt, Okemia Williams, said that Briggs enjoyed traveling and was "big on family," especially his two siblings, his parents and his late grandmother.
Williams said she had spoken with Briggs earlier that day at a wake and given him a hug.
"He was a well-rounded young man, he didn't promote violence, he didn't bother nobody," said Williams, of Franklin.
The other victim was identified as Mark A. Dice Jr., 24, of Bowling Green.
Dice was taken to The Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest, and was pronounced dead at the hospital, the BGPD said.
Several BGPD officers and crime scene processors were on hand as relatives of the victims gathered at the neighborhood over the course of the afternoon.
"Detectives are trying to talk to all the people here and nearby to see what we can learn from this and crime scene processors are also collecting all the evidence," Ward said. "Once that's done, hopefully we can get to work on identifying a suspect."
Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron arrived at one point to offer assistance.
Police had been advised initially about a vehicle that had left the scene, but learned later that the vehicle was not connected with the shooting, Ward said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.