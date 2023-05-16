One man has been arrested and warrants have been issued against another man in connection with a sexual assault reportedly committed in Nashville against a Western Kentucky University student.
According to Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the 18-year-old student told detectives she believed she was drugged at a Broadway bar while visiting Nashville with a friend on May 4.
The student told detectives she remembered being sexually assaulted by two men while they drove around in a Jeep and used her credit card at an ATM.
Nashville police were able to identify Joseph Farmer, 36, of Chattanooga, as one of two men inside a Jeep Grand Cherokee as it left a downtown parking garage with the 18-year-old on the night of May 4, and license plate reader technology enabled detectives to determine the Jeep's path of travel and identify Trevor Casteel, 27, of Chattanooga as the other suspect.
The suspects allowed the student access to her phone to coordinate a location where she could be dropped off, and the student met her friend and returned to Kentucky, filing a report with Metro Nashville Special Victims detectives the next day.
Farmer was apprehended May 12 by officers who observed a drug transaction, and he was found with drugs and cash in his possession, Nashville police said.
Farmer was charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, five counts of credit card fraud, theft, evading arrest and two counts of drug possession.
Casteel is wanted on warrants charging him with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, five counts of credit card fraud and theft.
