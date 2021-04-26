Two men accused in a conspiracy to deal methamphetamine pleaded guilty Friday.
Roney Deshane Davison, 36, and Charles Edward Denson, 51, both of Bowling Green, each pleaded guilty to a count of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.
Davison also pleaded to three counts of distribution of methamphetamine while Denson pleaded guilty to a single distribution count.
They were part of a group of four men indicted in U.S. District Court on allegations that they took part in a drug-dealing conspiracy in 2018.
Davison was accused of taking part in three drug transactions Oct. 16, 19 and 23, 2018, involving a total of 276.8 grams, or about 9.76 ounces of meth.
The transactions were actually controlled buys carried out by the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force.
Denson admitted participating in the Oct. 19, 2018, transaction, involving 76.69 grams – or about 2.7 ounces – of meth.
Conspiracy and distribution charges remain pending against co-defendants Jacob Denson and Carl Gene Jones.
As part of the investigation, agents obtained search warrants for two Johnson Drive addresses in October 2018 and seized about eight ounces of crystal meth, two pounds of marijuana, 31 THC vape cartridges and more than $9,000 in cash, according to court records.
Jacob Denson and Jones are named as defendants in a separate federal indictment returned in 2019.
In that indictment, they are accused of aiding and abetting in the possession of meth with the intent to distribute, aiding and abetting in the possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and aiding and abetting in carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
The allegations stem from a 2018 incident in which a traffic stop on Interstate 65 led to a pursuit of the vehicle carrying Jones and Denson.
The pursuit ended on Louisville Road, and law enforcement seized 14 grams of suspected marijuana and two handguns, one of which was loaded with a round in the chamber, according to court records.
Police then received a tip from a witness who reported seeing something being thrown from the vehicle, which led to the recovery of a bag containing about 140 grams of suspected meth, court records show.
