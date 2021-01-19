Two more people were arrested Monday in connection with the death earlier this month of a Bowling Green man who was shot downtown.
Tayveon Bibb, 23, was shot in the early morning hours of Jan. 10 in the 300 block of E. Main Avenue.
On Monday evening, Antwan D. Britt, 23, of Bowling Green, and Megan T. Sequeira, 34, of Glasgow, were each arrested by Kentucky State Police.
Britt has been charged with murder and Sequeira is charged with first-degree hindering apprehension/prosecution.
They were placed in Barren County Detention Center in Glasgow, and Britt was awaiting extradition to Warren County for his first court appearance, according to the Bowling Green Police Department, which investigated Bibb's shooting.
Britt is being held on a $1 million cash bond.
The BGPD arrested Dederic Anderson, 29, of Bowling Green, Monday afternoon on a charge of murder.
Anderson was arraigned Tuesday in Warren District Court by Warren District Judge Sam Potter.
He remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $1 million cash bond.
At the time of the shooting, Bowling Green Police officers were on a foot patrol behind the buildings in the 300 block E. Main when they heard gunshots from the area in front of one of the businesses around 1:40 a.m., Jan. 10.
Bibb was found on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
