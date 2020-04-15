Two more people have died due to the coronavirus in Butler County, according to the Barren River District Health Department.
In a news release Wednesday from the health department, officials announced the death toll in its eight-county district has risen to five: two in Simpson County and three in Butler County.
Officials also confirmed 18 additional cases in the area, increasing the region's total to 154. Those 154 cases include 64 in Warren County, 50 in Butler County, 17 in Simpson County, eight in Logan County, seven in Edmonson County, seven in Barren County and one in Hart County. Metcalfe County has no confirmed cases.
Meanwhile, partway into Gov. Andy Beshear's daily news briefing Wednesday in Frankfort, protesters outside could be heard through his livestream. Beshear said they want to "reopen Kentucky immediately, right now."
"Folks, that would kill people, it would absolutely kill people," Beshear said. "We know we're not to that point. Even New York, with what they've been through, is not to that point. So my job isn't to make the popular decision, but the right decision, and the decision that saves peoples' lives because today we've got to report that we've lost seven more people to the coronavirus."
The statewide death toll has now risen to 122, and Beshear mentioned a 48-year-old man died in Simpson County, a death that was first reported by the local health department Tuesday.
Beshear also announced 2,291 total coronavirus cases in the state, an increase of 88 since Tuesday. He also said some cases were incorrectly reported before Wednesday's update because they were duplicates or because the person tested actually lives out of state.
