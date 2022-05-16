A pair of crashes on Nashville Road caused multiple injuries and resulted in two arrests.
The first crash was reported at 5:16 p.m. Friday at Speedway, 2401 Nashville Road.
An arrest citation said a caller reported that a four-vehicle crash had occurred that left an injured woman trapped between vehicles.
Bowling Green Police Department officers at the scene were told a black Cadillac had caused the crash and its driver had run behind Speedway.
Officers located Brian Kessinger, 41, of Bowling Green, behind the building and found him to have slurred speech and the odor of alcohol on his breath, court records said.
Interviews with witnesses and footage from a Speedway surveillance camera led police to determine that Kessinger drove a Cadillac that entered the gas station parking lot from Campbell Lane at a high rate of speed.
The car jumped a concrete embankment and struck a blue Chevrolet Impala, which was propelled by the impact into a gray Ford. The force of the crash pushed the Ford into Wendy Bladon, trapping her between the gray Ford and a white Ford SUV, court records show.
First reponders freed Bladon from the wreckage.
“Both of Bladon’s legs were visibly broken and she was suspected to have other serious physical injuries,” Kessinger’s arrest citation said.
Bladon was taken to The Medical Center and then flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
The arrest citation said surveillance footage shows Kessinger climbing out of the driver’s side window of the Cadillac after the crash.
Kessinger declined to speak to police who administered sobriety tests.
Officers searched his vehicle and found open two vodka bottles with alcohol in them, the arrest citation said.
After being taken to The Medical Center for a blood draw, Kessinger was brought to the Warren County Regional Jail, where a breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.301, nearly four times the legal limit for drivers, court records said.
Kessinger was charged with first-degree assault, six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident with death or serious physical injury, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (fourth or greater offense within 10 years), driving on a license suspended for DUI (third offense), reckless driving and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
The second crash occurred Saturday on Nashville Road near Lost Woods Avenue.
Police learned that a white Chevrolet Corvette struck a pedestrian, Hope Whittlesey, at that intersection about 4:20 p.m. and drove away.
Later Saturday evening, a BGPD officer saw a white 2008 Corvette traveling on Lynnwood Way with shattered glass on the front windshield.
After stopping the car, police made contact with the driver, Bradley Thurmond, 38, of Bowling Green, who reportedly admitted hitting a pedestrian who walked in front of him as he was doing “burnouts,” according to Thurmond’s arrest citation.
Officers detected a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana on Thurmond’s breath, and Thurmond failed a sobriety test administered by police, his arrest citation said.
A breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.088, higher than the legal limit for drivers of 0.08.
A passenger in Thurmond’s vehicle told police he had asked her to get into the car with him at Olde Stone Country Club and she agreed despite believing it was a bad idea, court records said.
The passenger said she was scared and that Thurmond had been driving recklessly, the citation said.
A search of the car turned up slightly more than a pound of suspected marijuana and $1,762.64 in cash, records show.
Thurmond was charged with second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident with death or serious physical injury, first-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in marijuana (greater than eight ounces but less than five pounds), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (second offense), reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kessinger remains jailed under a $100,000 cash bond. Thurmond is in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash bond.
They are both due Friday in Warren District Court for preliminary hearings.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.