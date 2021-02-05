Greenwood Mall and T.J. Regional Health in Glasgow have been selected as new regional COVID-19 vaccination sites, Gov. Andy Beshear announced during his news conference Thursday.
The two sites are among four new locations where vaccines will be distributed, along with the Northern Kentucky Convention Center and Murray State University.
Greenwood Mall has been selected as a Kroger Health site with vaccines being administered in the former Sears location.
Rolling, seven-day appointments went live after the governor’s news conference Thursday evening. To make an appointment, visit Kroger.com/covidvaccine or call 866-211-5320 to sign-up.
According to Beshear, only COVID-19 vaccine will be offered at the Kroger site and the supply will be "very limited." The site will first open Thursday, Friday and Saturday (Feb. 11- 13) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
T.J. Regional Health will receive 500 vaccines in the coming days, and it will begin calling the first 500 of those who have signed up on its waiting list to schedule appointments.
The site will continue to call 500 people per week to schedule their vaccine appointments to align with their vaccine allocations.
You must have an appointment to get a vaccination. Kentuckians in this region will be able to sign up at tjregionalhealth.org, or by calling 270-659-1010.
“We are grateful to be selected as a regional vaccine distribution location and fulfill our commitment to offer the vaccine to the communities we serve,” T.J. Regional Health CEO Neil Thornbury said in a news release. “We have a process in place and will schedule appointments starting next week. We also want to extend our sincere appreciation to our leaders at the state for communicating and coordinating this historic process.”
If individuals have already signed up on T.J. Regional Health’s waiting list via its hotline or online form, your information has been received and there is no need to call to sign up again.
Appointments will be scheduled as soon as possible, according to the release. Individuals in Phase 1A or Phase 1B who have not signed up for the waiting list may go online to tjregionalhealth.org/vaccine to sign up at any time.
Both new sites will only focus on vaccinating individuals who fall under Phase 1A and Phase 1B. There is no current timetable for when Phase 1C will begin.
“This is part of our continued commitment to make sure you don’t have to drive more than one county away to get your vaccine,” Beshear said in a release. “We’re not fully there yet, but if you look through the progression of where we were a week ago compared to where we are now, you see how this is coming together.”
Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack also announced that for the next three weeks, every district health department and county health department will receive a vaccine allocation equivalent to 1% of the population of each county they serve, rounded to the nearest 100, with a minimum allocation of 100 doses per county.
“All 120 counties will now be serviced through their local health departments,” Stack said. “The quantities are insufficient. The vaccine quantities, overall, are not enough for the task, but this is still incremental progress.”
Doses will be provided Feb. 8, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22, and second doses will arrive four weeks later. Ninety percent of doses must be administered within the week. Doses should be used to vaccinate the 70+ age group.
The news will allow the Barren River District Health Department to continue administering first doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Both the BRDHD and The Medical Center at Bowling Green are currently acting as the other vaccination sites in Warren County.
