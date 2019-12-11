Two people are wanted for questioning in connection with a stabbing and shooting incident that occurred earlier this month in Auburn.
According to the Logan County Sheriff's Department, deputies are seeking Cornwell Anthony Stamps, 54, and Tammy A. Bledsoe, 48, both of Auburn.
They were last seen on Stamps Road in Auburn on Dec. 5, the date the assault reportedly took place.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts can contact the sheriff's office at 270-726-4911 or South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 270-726-5050.
