Two people were sentenced Tuesday in federal court for crimes stemming from a drug investigation at a former Cave City physician's office.
Brandon Gordon was sentenced in U.S. District Court to serve a year and a day in prison, while Monica Kinslow, a former medical assistant for Dr. Chandra Reddy, was placed on probation for three years.
The two had pleaded guilty to conspiring to unlawfully distribute and dispense controlled substances and to three counts of conspiring to commit health care fraud.
Plea agreements reached with both people led to the dismissal of three counts of aggravated identity theft against them.
According to court records, Kinslow unlawfully used prescriptions pre-signed by Reddy and also forged the doctor's signature on prescriptions in order to obtain controlled substances from pharmacies.
Kinslow completed the prescriptions with names provided to her by Gordon, who recruited people to pick up the prescriptions, which court records indicated were for hydrocodone, oxycodone and oxycontin, at local pharmacies in 2013.
In return, the individuals recruited by Gordon were allowed to keep a portion of the pills, while Gordon kept some of the pills to use and the rest to sell or trade.
"Mr. Gordon admits that he was the architect of the scheme," said Kinslow's attorney, federal public defender Scott Wendelsdorf, in court Tuesday.
Wendelsdorf said Kinslow came into contact with Gordon when Reddy asked her to find someone to provide him with marijuana.
When law enforcement made contact with her in 2013 about the investigation, she confessed to her involvement.
Her subsequent cooperation with investigators resulted in criminal charges against Reddy, who would go on to plead guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and one count each of conspiring to illegally use a DEA registration number issued to another person and conspiring to make false statements related to health care matters.
Reddy was sentenced in July to one year and one day in prison.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers voiced reluctance to give Gordon and Kinslow harsher sentences than what Reddy received in his case.
Federal prosecutors were recommending 46 months behind bars for Gordon and 37 months for Kinslow, based on federal sentencing guidelines.
"It seems, frankly, that sentencing you to 46 months in prison would be grossly unfair," Stivers said when sentencing Gordon. "I wish I could redo Dr. Reddy, but of course I can't. ... It just seems inappropriate to sentence you to a period of imprisonment longer than Dr. Reddy."
