Two people were found in Scottsville with gunshot wounds and police have arrested a suspect.

Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a request for assistance at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday from the Scottsville Police Department regarding a shooting at a residence on Moncrief Street.

KSP said police at the residence found Christopher Jones, 27, and Regina Ray, 63, with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where Ray was listed in critical condition and Jones was in stable condition, KSP said.

Through investigation, police identified Ryan Slaughter, 34, as a suspect, based on allegations that he entered the residence and shot both people.

Slaughter was located elsewhere in Scottsville and arrested on two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

The incident remains under investigation.

— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.