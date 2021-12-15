Two shot in Allen, police make arrest Daily News Dec 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ryan Slaughter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two people were found in Scottsville with gunshot wounds and police have arrested a suspect.Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a request for assistance at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday from the Scottsville Police Department regarding a shooting at a residence on Moncrief Street.KSP said police at the residence found Christopher Jones, 27, and Regina Ray, 63, with gunshot wounds.They were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where Ray was listed in critical condition and Jones was in stable condition, KSP said. Through investigation, police identified Ryan Slaughter, 34, as a suspect, based on allegations that he entered the residence and shot both people.Slaughter was located elsewhere in Scottsville and arrested on two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.The incident remains under investigation. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Police Suspect Ryan Slaughter Weaponry Criminal Law Law Scottsville Police Department Ray Wound Gunshot Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDeath toll in county climbs to 15; two infants among deadLocal death toll now 15; deaths include two infants, multiple members of two familiesAt least 11 in Warren County die in catastrophic stormBG family who lost five members to twister left with nothingBusinesses along bypass begin rebuilding processKatherine Noel Anthony (Holmes)Miniature golf course planned for Nashville RoadDavid 'Duncan' FaxonWKU admins to see big raises, pending regents' approvalHundreds rush to help after tornado brings disaster to BG Images Videos State News Sisters from small town, duck hunters among tornado victims bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies at 69 In Kentucky, Biden sees firsthand toll of storm destruction Editorial Roundup: Kentucky Seattle-based Planned Parenthood affiliate ousts CEO National News Tests show lead in Benton Harbor tap water finally dropping Sisters from small town, duck hunters among tornado victims Expert: Kim Potter was not justified in using deadly force Mexican woman shot in head by US Border Patrol files claim Stocks rise on Wall Street after Fed dials back stimulus POLITICAL NEWS Fed will tighten credit faster and sees 3 rate hikes in 2022 Rhode Island reinstates partial indoor mask mandate Pennsylvania Senate moves to overhaul probation system Evers' maps would keep, but reduce Republican majorities Senate sends Biden big defense bill, plans new war memorial Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView