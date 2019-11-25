Two Franklin residents were shot Friday, and police arrested a Nashville woman in the incident.
The Franklin Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance at 809 Spears Ave. and found Paula D. Cashman, 66, of Nashville, in the driveway holding a revolver.
Cashman told police she shot two women inside the residence, according to police.
Officers found Linda Overstreet, 69, and Catherine Root, 29, both of Franklin, inside the residence with gunshot wounds. They were transported to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.
Cashman was arrested on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property (firearm).
